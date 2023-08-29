The Democratic Party (DP) has urged the Ministry of Education and Sports to come up with proper guidelines on learners’ holidays and the date they are expected to report back to school.

Schools broke off for holidays on Friday last week after the completion of second term.

Speaking to journalists at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, the president of DP’s youth wing, Ismael Kirya, noted that they have received complaints from parents, especially from private schools over differing holiday and report-back schedules.

He said some schools’ holidays will last for one and half weeks, others two weeks, while others a month, which he says is not right, arguing that it will cause a crisis to both learners and the parents.

During the same presser, DP added its voice to calls urging the president to lift the ban on the importation of second-hand clothes.

President Museveni suggested a ban on old clothes, saying their importation stifles the development of local textile industries.

However, Kirya says the move will have detrimental effects on the economy.