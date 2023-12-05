The opposition Democratic Party has asked government to apologise for the acts of human rights violations allegedly committed by different security agencies in the country.

This after the State Minister for Internal Affairs Gen. David Muhoozi presented the long-awaited report on the missing persons last week in Parliament.

However, Gen. Muhoozi told Parliament that most of the alleged missing persons have never been reported to the police and some reports are just fueled by self-centered politicians who want to earn a living.

Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, the DP acting spokesperson, Mr Ismael Kirya, said the report is not what was expected despite the time and energy invested in demanding for it.

He said the opposition wanted Gen. Muhoozi to present footage of one Senteza who allegedly jumped off a car as claimed before being knocked. Additionally, Kirya says they wanted to know when John Bosco Kibalama, a National Unity Platform supporter left the country and explain the exact address where he is currently staying in Canada.

Kirya thus noted that if government cannot give the aforementioned explanations, it should apologize rather than “playing tricks”, noting that it is obvious there are acts of human rights violation in Uganda.