The Democratic Party (DP) says it has no option other than to let ‘errant leaders’ who have reportedly refused to understand the party’s mission go.

This is after DP Members of Parliament insisted that the July 2022 NRM-DP cooperation agreement that was signed between President Museveni also the chairperson of the ruling NRM Party and DP President General, Norbert Mao was between the two individuals but does not represent the party.

Addressing a news conference at the party’s headquarters on Tuesday, DP Vice President, Fred Dennis Mukasa Mbidde, noted that the party embarked on internal sensitization of its members across the country about the cooperation agreement, adding that it was welcomed by Northern Uganda.

He said they are continuing with the campaign soon that will soon head to the Eastern parts of the country and later to other regions. He says it’s a pity some DP MPs have decided not to understand the motive of the agreement.

Mbidde noted that the party is yet to call for another dialogue before the December elections to explain in detail about the cooperation agreement and if the MPs still insist on not embracing the ideology, the party will let them walk away.