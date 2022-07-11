By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Democratic Party says it’s ready to compete and win in the fourth coming Soroti East Constituency parliamentary by-elections.

This after the Court of Appeal in May annulled the election of FDC’s Moses Attan and ordered for fresh elections.

MP Attan’s victory was challenged in court by his political rival, Herbert Ariko of NRM, who said that there were election malpractices and voter disenfranchisement.

In their unanimous ruling, three justices led by Cheborion Barishaki cited that it was illegal for the Electoral Commission (EC) to reconstitute the boundaries of Soroti City East Constituency by removing the parishes of Aloet and Opilyai and placing them under Soroti City West Constituency.

Last week, the opposition National Unity Platform announced that the party will not front a candidate in the by-elections giving their support to FDC candidate, Attan.

However, the party President of DP, Nobert Mao, said the party will competitively participate and win these by-elections. Tomorrow the party will be announcing their official flagbearer.

According to the electoral road map elections are slated for 28th July 2022.