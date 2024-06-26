The opposition Democratic Party (DP) leadership has revealed that it will convene a meeting in July for internal discussion on the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement they signed with the ruling National Resistance Movement party.

In July 2022, President Museveni also the NRM National Chairman signed on behalf of the Party, while DP president Norbert Mao signed on behalf of DP.

The memorandum resulted into the appointment of Nobert Moa as Minister of Justice and Constitutional affairs.

Speaking to KFM, Mao said after the meeting, a report card will be made public as regard the next course of action.

“We are calling a meeting of the party next week on Monday to have internal discussion on electoral commission implementation, after that we shall give you the report card from our point of view,” Nobert Moa said.

Meanwhile, the Mao has maintained his intention to contest for presidency in the forthcoming internal elections.

This comes amid growing speculation that the current minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs might consider contesting for a Member of Parliament seat to pave way for becoming the next speaker of 12th Parliament.

Speculators point to Laroo-Pece, in Gulu City which is currently represented by Father Charles Onen, as a probable constituency of choice for Mao’s said ambitions.

However, speaking to KFM, Mao said DP will hold its delegate’s conference before the end of this year during which he will offer himself as a presidential flag bearer.

“Before the end of this DP will have its delegate conference and I am the President of the party that automatically makes me the presidential flag bearer that is my aspiration, everybody knows me as committed my long term goal of being the bridge between the Museveni generation and the next generation,” he added.