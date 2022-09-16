By Mike Sebalu

The leadership of the Democratic Party (DP) has heeded to pressure from members and has now agreed to hold an extraordinary meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

This follows a petition by NEC members and district chairpersons who had given the party Secretary General a 14-day ultimatum to have the meeting in pursuant to the provisions of article 16 of the constitution of the Democratic Party.

The members have been demanding for particulars of the cooperation agreement signed between their party president, Nobert Mao, and the NRM party chairman President Yoweri Museveni.

Speaking to KFM, DP Secretary-General, Gerald Siranda said the meeting is now scheduled to take place on October 1 2022 in Kabarole district.

He says all issues by the aggrieved members shall be addressed including availing the copy of the signed cooperation agreement with the government.

“We issued a notice to invite NEC members for a statutory meeting, these are meetings that were already scheduled in the last NEC meeting but we are also going to discuss the current political events in the country including our cooperation agreement and how we implement it to the grassroots,” Siranda told KFM.