The Democratic Party (DP) is expected to start its countrywide mobilisation tours this weekend in preparation for the 2026 general elections.

The party secretary-general, Mr. Gerald Siranda, said they will begin with Kassanda district in an activity hosted by Zimula Kasirye, the DP district chairperson.

Led by their president-general, Mr Norbert Mao, the team will move to Gulu district the next weekend and on February 1, 2024, the group will transverse Agago district.

Siranda noted that the mobilization campaign aims at preaching the transition and economic transformation agenda.

After the tour, the party’s National Executive Committee will sit on February 15 to prepare for the forthcoming internal elections.