

The opposition Democratic Party has submitted to the electoral commission signatures to enable the nomination of their presidential flag bearer in the 2021 polls.

The commission has since set November 2nd and 3rd as nomination dates for presidential hopefuls.

The DP party spokesperson Opio Okoler says they have submitted the required signatures and have more in reserve just in case the ones submitted are rejected.

He says they have booked to have their candidate nominated on Monday, November 2nd and are now waiting for the electoral body to give them the mandate.

10 presidential hopefuls have so far been cleared for nomination next week.