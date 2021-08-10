By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Democratic Party has warned that unless the government empowers the beneficiaries of the Emyooga program with knowledge on how to apply their skills, the program will never yield positive results.

Speaking to the media at the parties headquarters in Kampala, the party’s spokesperson Okoler Opio noted that just like previous government programs like Poverty Action Plan, Poverty Alleviation Program, NUSAF 1 and 2 among others which lucked structures to help the beneficiaries, Emyooga will soon die unless government revives the implantation of the program.

He advises the government to first enrol the beneficiaries for short courses.

The government earmarked Shs 200bn to be distributed to different SACCO’s dealing in the same expertise in 146 districts with the aim of fostering development through improving about 68% of homesteads on substance into market-oriented production.

However, the program has encountered numerous challenges arising from the lack of preparedness of the beneficiaries to handle the huge sums of money offered by the government.