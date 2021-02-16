By Moses Ndhaye

The president for the Democratic Party Nobert Mao has revealed plans to acquire a new register for the party members.

While addressing the party’s weekly news conference in Kampala, Mao said the move is meant to revive the party’s strength.

He says the party executive will soon be traversing the country registering new and old members and to also revive grass root party structures.

Mao explains that the old party register is full of people who have defected to other political parties and are still being treated as members.

He adds this will be the first step towards correction of mistakes made by the party during the just concluded elections.

Mao, who was the Democratic Party’s flag bearer, came 5th out of 11 presidential candidates in the February 14th elections.