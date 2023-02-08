The Democratic Party (DP) has urged the government to pass the school fees regulation policy to protect poor parents from extortion.

Government set out the Schools Fees Regulation Policy, which is still being considered following public outcry over high tuition and other charges in schools.

According to the policy, schools will charge at least Shs260, 000 or at most Shs1.6 million, depending on the nature of the school location, staff salaries, feeding of learners, and administration costs among others.

The policy also prohibits schools from charging students’ requirements that are not set by the school charges and fees regulations committee.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the president of Uganda Young Democrats, Ismael Kirya said as DP, they welcome the policy intended to relieve parents from exorbitant fees, especially in private schools.

He thus asked the government to implement the program so that parents can have a breath as term one opens.