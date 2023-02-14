Democratic Party (DP) has urged the Judiciary to consider releasing all prisoners who were detained after the 2021 general elections following the release of MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya who have been on remand for nearly two years.

Addressing the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, the president of Uganda Young Democrats, Ismael Kirya, lauded court for their release, asking the Judiciary to speed up the process of release for other political prisoners especially those that were arrested during and after 2021 polls.

Yesterday, Masaka High Court granted bail to Makindye West MP, Allan Ssewanyana and his Kawempe North counterpart Mohamed Segirinya.

The two have been in jail since September 2021 on charges of murder, terrorism, and attempted murder.