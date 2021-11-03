By Prossy Kisakye

The Opposition Democratic Party is to launch a Public Information campaign to push for a referendum on President Museveni’s proposal to scrap bail for capital offenders.

The party says they will meet the Electoral Commission next week over their proposal to have Ugandans vote on whether bail should be scrapped or not.

The Party’s National Legal Advisor Luyimbaazi Nalukoola says they are in the final stages of drafting the guiding brochure for members of the public to fully understand how the intended amendments will affect their liberty.

In the decade-old demand renewed last month, the President wants the law amended to remove the discretionary powers of judicial officers to grant or deny bail for applicants.

Instead, he proposes that persons suspected of committing crimes such as murder and rape, be remanded for at least 180 before they can be eligible to apply for bail.