Democratic Party president Norbert Mao has asked government to allow bodabodas to carry one passenger while observing other health guidelines like wearing masks.

In the fight against the spread of coronavirus, President Museveni banned Bodaboda operators from carrying passengers limiting them to only carrying cargo.

Mao says if taxi drivers are allowed to operate during this period there’s no reason why bodabodas can’t carry passengers.

Meanwhile Mao further urges government to extend the curfew time to between 10pm -6am to enable the people who come into the city to be more productive.

Uganda is currently having 657 confirmed COVID 19 cases with 118 recoveries and no death.