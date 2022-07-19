By Prossy Kisakye

Ahead of his address tomorrow, the opposition Democratic Party has asked President Museveni to ensure it provides real solutions to the millions of Ugandans grappling with the high cost of living.

The DP Press Secretary, Fred Mwesigwa says the presidential address comes at a time many Ugandans have lost hope for any price reductions for essential commodities as the cost of fuel continues to hit the sky, further pushing prices of goods higher.

Mwesigwa has told journalists at a weekly press briefing held in Kampala that a presidential address that does not provide solutions to the hungry vulnerable Ugandans will be empty and a total waste of time.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party also expects the president to address the issue of insecurity in the country.

This is after unknown assailants killed Bukwo District Chief Administrative Officer, Charles Ogwang and Kamwokya LC111 chairperson, James Kakooza, in Wakiso and Kampala respectively, among other cases.