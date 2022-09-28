The Democratic Party (DP) has urged the government through the Ministry of Health to protect tax payers’ money as it handles the Ebola outbreak.

According to Fred Mwesigwa, the DP president’s press secretary, a lot of funds were misappropriated during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which up to now is unaccounted for.

He says health officials should not use the Ebola outbreak as an opportunity to swindle public funds, especially around this time when many public servants have spent months without payment (salaries) due to economic hardships the country is facing.

The Democratic Party has further asked government not to allow the military to take over the fight against Ebola outbreak through manhandling suspected patients as it was witnessed in the Covid-19 fight.