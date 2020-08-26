Democratic Party president Norbert Mao, has warned branch leaders to stop blocking DP aspirants who are not in the local political alliances.

This is after reports that in Kira Municipality, Wakiso district, DP branch leaders turned away members who had come to pick forms to contest for various positions because they were not in local political alliances.

Mao noted that DP is not in any alliance with any political party hence blocking potential aspirants for failure to belong to political alliances is illegal.

He warned culprits to stop the vice immediately or else face the party’s disciplinary committee.