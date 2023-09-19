The Democratic Party (DP) has warned security agencies against interfering with political parties’ actitivites a head of the 2026 general elections.

This is after the recent police ban on nationwide mobilization tours of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime, Kyagulanyi and his NUP supporters had disregarded several guidelines.

“While we completely support the right of individuals, groups and other citizens to peacefully gather or assemble, and make their views on matters of public policy, we have noticed that, in all areas where the NUP mobilization activities have been carried out,” the police statement reads in part.

However, while addressing the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the president of the Uganda Young Democrats, Ismael Kirya noted that after the release of the road map for the 2026 polls by the electoral commission, political parties have to strategise and organise themselves internally through branch inspection, organizing structures among others thus security is required in such activities, instead of blocking them.