By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Democratic Party has welcomed a move by Chief Justice Owinyi Dollo, to formally apologize to the Buganda Kingdom for the references at the vigil of former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Dollo was quoted saying that the staged protest by a group of Baganda abroad over the huge sums of money used to fly the late Oulanyah to Seatle, US for treatment was uncalled for since even the Kabaka was flown out to Germany last year for treatment using a presidential jet, yet he used a KLM flight.

According to the party’s deputy Chief Whip who doubles as Mityana South MP, Richard Lumu this was a sign of contrition and remorse.