By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Democratic Party has commended the National Unity Platform leader and former presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi for withdrawing his election petition saying it was a waste of time.

Kyagulanyi had petitioned court challenging the victory of NRM’s Yoweri Museveni in the January 14thpresidential polls, where the Electoral Commission declared him a winner with 58.7%.

However yesterday Kyagulanyi directed his lawyers to withdraw the petition citing lack of judiciary’s lack of independence and inability to handle their case with transparency.

Now speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the spokesperson, Okoler Opio said Kyagulanyi is welcome to join DP in seeking fair judgment before the public opinion court since the courts of law cannot be trusted.