The Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo has clarified yesterday’s court proceedings that saw embattled junior Karamoja Affairs Minister Agnes Nandutu committed to the High Court for trial for her involvement in the iron sheets scandal.

The Anti-Corruption Court grade one magistrate Esther Asiimwe said she couldn’t hear the Bududa Woman MP’s bail application following her committal.

Addressing journalists after court proceedings, Nandutu also questioned the decision by the court, saying she had been baptised with fire.

However, according to the DPP, investigations against Nandutu were 100% complete, and that if the trial Court was ready to accommodate them yesterday; they were ready to lead their prosecution witnesses in having Nandutu’s heard right away.

She says investigations into other suspected ministers involved in the scandal are still ongoing.

“Other already charged suspected Ministers were not committed immediately, because investigations in them are still ongoing; with some clarifications still needed to be made around the over 40 locations where the suspect iron sheets were distributed,” says the DPP.

Abodo was addressing journalists at her office about the upcoming Annual Prosecutor’s symposium and the 6th Joan Kagezi Memorial Lecture that is scheduled to take place next week from 25th to 28th/ April/2023.

The event will be officiated by President Museveni and the Minister of Constitutional Affairs, Nobert Mao as the chief guests; under the Theme; “Effective prosecution of organised crimes to foster sustainable economic development, and the importance of witness protection from threats and intimidation”.

The DPP believes that through the Symposium, Prosecutors will be equipped with knowledge and skills in effective management and prosecution of emerging organised crimes, and the biting concern of security for prosecutors will be some of the issues to share among the participants.