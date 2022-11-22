The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed the Criminal Intelligence Directorate to close a general inquiry file in which a man wanted Old Kampala hospital staff held accountable for his alleged missing kidney.

In a November 15 opinion to the director CID, the office of the DPP said there was no sufficient evidence to cause criminal prosecution of any hospital staff since the complainant, Muhammed Kabanda was born with one kidney.

The DPP notes that basing on this, they find the evidence on record too insufficient to sustain any criminal charge.

In September, Kabanda through his lawyer Erias Lukwago, accused the hospital of harvesting one of his kidneys without his knowledge.

He said this alleged kidney harvest was after he sought surgical operation at the health facility following a boda boda accident along Lukuli road in Kampala.