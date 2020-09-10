

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions has closed its registry and documentation centre in Kampala following registration of one positive case of COVID-19 at its headquarters located at Worker’s House.

A Statement issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo indicates that some sections of the office including the registers and document center are temporarily closed.

The statement also adds that alternative means of interacting with their headquarters should be explored such as making complaints online.

Justice Abodo said that only very urgent files will be received from police during this time when the offices are closed discouraged all stake holders and members of the public from visiting the headquarters for two weeks.