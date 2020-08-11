The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo has officially withdrawn a total of 73 counts against former principal accountant in the office of Prime Minister Geoffrey Kazinda

This is in compliance with last week’s Constitutional Court decision regarding the same. The charges include; forgery, causing financial loss and criminal conspiracy among others.

Despite the withdrawal of these charges however, Kazinda cannot be released from Luzira prison due to other pending cases.

On August 7th 2020 the Constitutional Court ordered a permanent stay of all cases against Kazinda and ordered his immediate release by the Anti- Corruption Court.

In a majority decision of 4:1, the justices ruled that all the offences against Kazinda are founded on the same facts relating to his former employment in the Office of the Prime Minister yet he was already prosecuted and convicted on related offences in 2013.

In their lead judgment by Justice Stephen Musota, the justices said no person can be charged twice on offences stemming from the same conduct.

The justices also faulted the Director of Public Prosecutions for arresting and charging Kazinda before the Anti-Corruption Court before he was given a chance to be heard regarding the inquiry at the Office of the Prime Minister.