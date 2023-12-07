The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo has opened a week–long induction for newly recruited State Attorneys held at in Masaka.

The induction is intended to equip the recruits with knowledge and skills to effectively and efficiently execute their prosecutorial function.

While opening the induction, the DPP noted that prosecutors wield a lot of power, and it is up to each one of them to either use that power appropriately or misuse it and cause suffering to innocent Ugandans.

She implored them to be humane, urging them to serve the public with utmost humility, transparency, integrity, and patriotism, and make upright decisions without fear, favour, or malice,