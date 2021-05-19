By Andrew Bagala The Resident State Attorney (RSA) has sanctioned charges of obtaining money by false pretence against former Busiro South parliamentary candidate, Paul Owor alias Hustle King and three others after they allegedly received US$22,000 (about Shs77 million) from a Chinese businessman.

The four suspects including Owor, Emmanuel Wandabwa, Anthony John Wapowo and Muketa Patel are currently detained at Jinja Police Station, Kampala following their arrest last week.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said Owor is expected to appear in court tomorrow (May 19).

“The Resident State Attorney advised us to charge them with obtaining money by false pretence. Their file has been sanctioned and they will appear in court on Wednesday,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

It is alleged that Owor and his accomplices extorted money from a Chinese businessman promising to secure the release of his colleagues detained on allegations of manufacturing fake agro-chemical products.

Police said Owor claimed that he was one of the best lawyers in Kampala City and would help secure his (Chinese businessman’s) colleague’s release if he gave them money they would use to beat the police system. Their mission failed.

