The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Jane Frances Abodo, has sanctioned terrorism charges against the suspected attacker of British tourists at Queen Elizabeth National Park and their Ugandan guide.

Other charges include three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, and one count of belonging to a terrorist organization in respect of the attack at Queen Elizabeth National Park, where the lives of Alyai Eric, a Ugandan guide, and the British couple, David James Barlow and Emmarentia Cecilia Geyer, were lost on October 17, 2023.

According to the prosecution, two motor vehicles, a Mercedes Benz Cargo Truck and a Toyota Land Cruiser, were burned, and the passports, money, and visa cards of the tourists and the identity card, employment card, and driving permit of the Ugandan were taken by the suspect and his associates.

The suspect was arrested in an operation by the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Marine Forces on Lake Edward. The forces say two of his associates were shot dead and others managed to escape in a boat with their weapons.

The suspect is expected to be produced at Nakawa Magistrates Court today.