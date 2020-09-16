The Director of Public Prosecutions has taken over from private prosecution the case in which Kyadondo East MP also NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine said to have given false information regarding his age to Wakiso Electoral Commission.

DPP stated that pursuant to article 120 (3)(c) of the Constitution and section 43 (1)(a) of the Magistrate Court Act, she has powers to take over and continue with the proceedings in the case against Kyagulanyi that was privately instituted by Male Mabirizi.

Wakiso court Chief magistrate Esther Nakadama Mubiru issued Criminal summons requiring Kyagulanyi to appear before Court on September 23rd 2020 for mention of the case.

Bobi Wine is to answer several offences including giving false information, obtaining registration by false pretence and uttering false documents.

Mabirizi says as a concerned Ugandan, he wants to block Kyagulanyi ‘s pending presidential nomination and participation in politics for subsequent 7 years if court agrees to convict him as a liar.