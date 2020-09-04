By Ruth Anderah

The Director of Public Prosecutions is to take over the prosecution of Kyadondo East MP, also the president of National Union Platform, Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi, for allegedly lying about his age.

In a letter written to Buganda Road Court, the DPP stated that pursuant to Article 120 (3)(c) of the Constitution and Section 43 (1)(a) of the Magistrate Court Act, she has powers to take over and continue with the proceedings in the case against Kyagulanyi that was privately instituted by Male Mabirizi last week.

According to the letter signed by the resident Chief State Attorney Jane Kitimbo, Mabirizi is required to furnish the DPP with all reasonable information and documents in his possession concerning this case. However Mabirizi opposes the decision by the DPP and vows to put up a spirited fight on September 10th, 2020 when the matter comes to court for mention.

Mabirizi dragged Kyangulanyi to court accusing him of making a false declaration before a passport control officer, by stating that he was born in 1982 yet there is unrebutted evidence which proves that he was born in 1980. According to the evidence, Mabirizi allegedly obtained from Uganda National Examinations Board and Makerere University, Kyagulanyi was born in 1980.

Mabirizi wants Kyagulanyi’s pending presidential nomination and participation in politics blocked for seven subsequent years if the court finds him guilty.