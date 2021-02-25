By Ruth Anderah

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has started the process of reinstating corruption charges against the former principal accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister Geoffrey Kazinda.

This is despite a constitutional Court ruling that stayed all pending charges against Kazinda in relation to his 2012 financial abuse and embezzlement charges.

Being dissatisfied with the Constitutional Court decision, the DPP filed an appeal which is yet to be fixed for hearing and determination.

However, on February 12th 2021 the Supreme Court stayed the 7th August 2020 Constitutional Court ruling which directed that Kazinda be released from Luzira prison where he has been incarcerated since 2012 pending the disposal of the DPP’s appeal before the same court.

Kazinda was arrested in 2012 and charged before the Anti-Corruption Court with several charges including embezzlement of refugee funds, causing financial loss, forgery and abuse of office.