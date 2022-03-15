By Ruth Anderah

The Director of Public Prosecutions has asked Buganda Road Court to allow her take over the Offensive communication case against City Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi.

A fellow Lawyer Richard Rutaro Muhirwe instituted a private prosecution against Mabirizi on three counts of Offensive Communication, Liable and Offenses prejudicial to Judicial Proceedings.

These said offenses are in relation to Mabirizi’s attack on Judges and he is serving an 18 Month Jail Sentence handed to him by justice Musa Ssekaana for defying a contempt of order ruling by continuing to abuse him and other judges via his social media Page.

Now grade one magistrate at Buganda road court Sanula Nambozo adjourned the matter until March 23rd to decide on whether to take over the case from private prosecution or not.