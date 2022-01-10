

By Ruth Anderah

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has withdrawn a case of obtaining registration by false pretense at Makerere University that had been filed against National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

According to the withdrawal form dated December 16th 2021 filed before LDC Court grade one magistrate Marion Ninsiima by a state attorney Joy Appolot, the DPP has lost interest in the matter.

However, her Worship Ninsiima has adjourned the matter until February 14th for the case to be withdrawn officially before a trial magistrate Augustine Alule who was absent from his work station today.



Kyagulanyi graduated from Makerere University with a Diploma in Music, Dance and Drama-MDD, which lawyer Male Mabirizi alleges he obtained through a fraudulent process.

According to Mabirizi, Kyagulanyi who was then 20 years old was on October 21st 2000 registered as a student of MDD on a mature age entry scheme, contrary to Makerere University Prospectus of 1999/2000 -2000/2001.

Mabirizi had submitted a certified copy signed by the Academic Registrar of Makerere University Alfred Namoah Masikye which indicates that; for one to be admitted for the mature age entry at that time, they needed to be at least to be 25 years old or to have completed formal education at least five years before the year of admission, which was not the case with Kyagulanyi.