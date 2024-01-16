The Kampala High Court adjourned the hearing of an application filed by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo, seeking to review criminal proceedings in businessman, Henry Katanga’s murder case.

The DPP accuses the Nakawa Magistrate’s Court of exceeding its authority by accepting pleas and setting a bail hearing for a capital offense, which can only be tried and granted bail by the High Court.

The postponement came after Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya informed presiding Judge Isaac Muwata that the DPP needs to amend the application to include Martha Nkwanzi Katanga, the deceased’s daughter, who was recently charged.

The DPP’s complaint is that Nakawa Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza lacked jurisdiction to entertain pleas for the four jailed suspects, as they are listed on the same chargesheet with Molly Katanga, the widow, who faces the capital offense of murder.

The four suspects include; Katanga’s two daughters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza; the family’s shamba boy, George Amanyire; and a medical practitioner, Dr. Charles Otai.

They are charged with destroying evidence and being accessories after the fact in the shooting of patriarch Henry Katanga on November 2, 2023, at their Mbuya home.

While the prosecution awaits the court’s decision on its application, defense lawyers will present bail applications for the respective accused tomorrow before Justice Isaac Muwata.