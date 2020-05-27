Legal Brains Trust, an independent nonprofit organisation that seeks to establish the rule of law has challenged the appointment of the Director of Public Prosecutions before the East African Court of Justice.

Led by one of its directors,the organization says Justice Jane Francese Abodo’s appointment is unconstitutional.

Last year, President Museveni appointed Abodo after serving for a few months as high court judge.

Through its human rights lawyer Isaac Ssemakade, the organisation has filed a law suit before the regional court registry in Kampala seeking the EACJ to declare the actions of the government institutions including the judiciary, public service commission, President Museveni and parliament’s appointments committee illegal.

The group argues that the process was never subjected to a transparent fair and competitive search.

Sengendo adds that the position was never advertised but a search was carried out in a secret manner thereby undermining the fundamental and operational principles of good governance and several other articles of the East African Community Treaty as well as those of the Ugandan Constitution.

Sengendo has faulted the parliamentary appointments committee of breaching it’s rules of procedure when it vetted and later approved a serving High Court Judge without presenting it’s report on the findings and recommendations to a plenary session of Parliament for debate and approval.