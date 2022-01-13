Uganda Young Democrats alias Democratic Party’s Rogers Kiyega Edward has been elected as Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

Rogers Kiyega won the election with 874 votes beating the National Unity Platform’s Valentine Ogwang who was the first runner-up with 694 votes and NRM’s Nimrod Kakayi who came second.

The results were released in the MUBs playground yesterday evening.

MUBs guild presidential elections were scheduled for December 2021 but were later postponed after students who had missed on the voting lists ran away with the ballot boxes.