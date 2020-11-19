Police in Masaka has arrested Democratic Party Vice President Fred Denis Mukasa Mbidde.

Mbidde has been picked up by police from tropic inn hotel in Masaka city where he was going to address a press conference.

The arrest of Mbidde comes at a time when the police are battling the rioters in Nyendo, Kimanya, and Kyabakuza where people have placed burning car tyres in the middle of the road protesting the arrest of NUP leaders in Masaka.

In Nyendo, a patient at Arahma medical center who was reportedly on life support materials suffocated to death after police reportedly fired teargas in the health unit. The situation is the same in Masaka central business area where shops have been closed down as police are battling the rioters that have lit fire in the roads.

The administrator of the facility, Mustafa Kasuule says that they were surprised by police action of firing teargas in the health facility while battling with protestors that had blocked Nyendo – Nakayiba road.

Muhamad Nsubuga the southern regional police spokesperson says that police is trying to open up the roads that have been closed and stopping fire that is burning in the streets to enable traffic flow.