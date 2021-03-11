By Juliet Nalwooga

The ministry of health says Minister Dr Ruth Aceng is in good health and high spirits after her first Covid vaccine jab of the Astrazeneca vaccine yesterday.

The ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ayinebyona has dismissed as baseless reports making rounds on social media suggesting that the minister is unwell.

Ayinebyona says by close of the vaccination launch yesterday a total of 310 persons had received their first COVID-19 vaccination jabs, with Mulago recording 280 and 30 at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital.

The exercise continues in other districts, with health workers, security personnel among other priority groups receiving the vaccine.