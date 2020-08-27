

By Shamim Nateebwa

The Minister of Health, Doctor Jane Ruth Aceng will today launch larviciding activities in Lango Sub Region to boost the Malaria fight aimed at defeating the epidemic to zero cases.

According to the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Vector Control division, Dr Alfred Mubanginzi, Larviciding is the regular application of microbial or chemical insecticides to water bodies or water containers.

The exercise helps reduce the adult population of mosquitoes by killing the aquatic immature forms, so that fewer will develop into adults.

The launch is taking place in Apac, one of the districts in Lango Sub Region accounts for the highest number of mosquito bites in the country per night.

However, the Ministry of Health has adopted a comprehensive strategy to defeat malaria that includes case management, sleeping under long lasting insecticide treated mosquito nets, and use of Indoor Residue Spray (IRS), Health education and promotion and now larviciding.