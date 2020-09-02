Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary ministry of health, has warned health workers in Lyantonde against soliciting bribes from patients.

Dr Atwine made the warning in Lyantonde while receiving a donation of medical equipment worth shs 100 million from a good Samaritan, Enos Asimwe.

The donation includes an incubator, for premature babies, delivery beds, Oxygen concentrator and mattresses among other supplies donated to the maternity ward.

She says that reports of health workers seeking kickbacks from patients tarnish the image of the health sector and other health workers that diligently serve their patients.

She ordered the district health officer (DHO) to investigate the cases of health workers so that they can be brought to book because the practice is against the health professional code of ethics.

Fred Muhangi, the district chairperson also says that some sub counties are stuck with the challenge of lack of a health center iii and citing Lyantonde rural which does not have a health center.

Muhangi has also asked the ministry to help the hospital get a mortuary because Lyantonde hospital is stuck with the challenge of a small mortuary yet it receives very many dead bodies.