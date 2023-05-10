By AFP

DR Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi on Tuesday criticised a regional military force deployed by east African nations to stabilise conflict-torn regions in the country’s east, hinting that the troops could depart by the end of June.

Speaking during a visit to Botswana, Tshisekedi voiced concerns of “cohabitation” between rebels and the regional force that started deploying late last year.

Dozens of armed groups plague eastern DRC, a legacy of regional wars that raged in the 1990s and 2000s.

One group, the M23, has wreaked havoc since re-emerging from dormancy in late 2021.

The seven-nation East African Community (EAC) created a military force to respond to the crisis last June, with Kenyan soldiers deploying in November followed this year by Burundian, Ugandan and South Sudanese contingents.