Makerere University communications and international relations manager Muhammad Kiggundu has resigned.

Kiggundu was the former Makerere University Academic Staff Association spokesperson when he was appointed to head the public relations office.

However, one year down the road, the university has not renewed Kiggundu’s contract.

Kiggundu tells KFM that he did not wish to extend the contract. He asked the Vice-Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe to approve his resignation to give room for others to serve in that position.

He says that he is happy to note that he came into office at a time when his expertise was most needed and he is leaving the office when calmness and normalcy are fully restored.

He commended the University management for giving him an opportunity to serve as the manager of the public relations.