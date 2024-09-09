Kisoro leaders continue to eulogise the late State Minister for Defense, Sarah Mateke who died on Saturday morning.

The latest is her father, Dr. Philemon Mateke who describes the former Kisoro Woman MP as a uniting factor in the politics of Kisoro District.

Dr.Mateke, who also serves as the Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party in Kisoro District, reveals that he was instrumental in grooming Sarah Mateke for a career in politics, often advising and encouraging her to become a good leader.

Reflecting on her political journey, Dr. Mateke said that Sarah, having grown up observing his own political life, naturally emulated his path.

He praised her as a dedicated member of the NRM who would traverse Kisoro District in a single day, tirelessly mobilizing support for the party. He described her as a hardworking and pro-people leader who never antagonized anyone.

“I have lost a daughter who was humble and respected everyone,” Dr. Mateke said, adding that the people of Kisoro had recognized her potential as a leader during her tenure.

According to the burial program, Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi will be laid to rest on Thursday, September 12, 2024, in Nyakabingo, Kisoro District. Her body will arrive at All Saints Cathedral in Kampala on Tuesday, September 10, for a memorial service.

After the service, the body will be taken to Parliament for a special sitting at noon. On Wednesday, September 11, her body will be transported to Nyakabingo, Kisoro, for a council session.