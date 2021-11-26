BY ARTHUR ARNOLD WADERO

The Minister for science and Technology Dr Monica Musenero has confirmed and defended the special rats that will cost Shs8 Million each .

The rats meant to be used in the development efforts to generate a local covid-19 vaccine.

Appearing before the select committee of Parliament that is currently investigating allegations that she misused Shs31 Billion meant to facilitate the development of a local covid-19 vaccine, Dr Musenero said the high cost of the mice is due to their scarcity and high demand on the market.

“The media has actually named [as] the Musenero Mouse and there are cartoons [about it]. These are very high technology animals. Not only are they expensive but they are also not easy to get,” Dr Musenero said.

She added: “We paid the first company and they returned our money and they said we can’t give you because they are very high demand. Shs8 Million, actually that is cheap.”

The revelation came to the fore as Dr Musenero responded to allegations raised against her by the Ntungamo municipality lawmaker Mr Yona Musinguzi over fortnight ago indicating that she misused Shs31 billion meant to support the development of a local vaccine.