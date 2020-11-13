Makerere University Chancellor Ezra Suruma has appointed Dr Josephine Nabukenya the new acting deputy Vice-chancellor finance and administration.

This comes one month after the acting Deputy DVC, Prof William Bazeyo who had deputized Prof Barnabas Nawangwe for the last 3 years retired from the job.

At the time of his departure, Prof Bazeyo had had his academic documents questioned by some former students on grounds that he studied from an international university that is not recognized by Uganda’s National Council for Higher Education.

According to the letter dated 11 November, Suruma says Dr Nabukenya is appointed to the position for a period of 1 year until a substantive Deputy Vice-Chancellor is appointed.

Dr Nabukenya, an associate professor is a lecturer at the College of Computing.