Makerere University has been ordered to pay Shs120 million to former researcher Dr.Stella Nyanzi for defying a recommendation by the university staff appeal tribunal to reinstate her on October 17th 2017 and on the 2nd of October 2018.

Kampala high court justice Lydia Mugambe has also ordered the university officers responsible to comply with their statutory duty to implement the decision of the Tribunal to reinstate Dr.Nyanzi to her job.

This is after justice Lydia Mugambe ruled that Makerere university acted in contempt and in defiance of its own Tribunal decision yet the university formed the appeal tribunal to prevent impunity and allow the principle of fairness and justice by giving staff members a Forum to challenge the decisions of their employers before an impartial body.

Justice Mugambe stated that the university’s continued contemptuous disregard of the Tribunal’s decision has caused Dr. Nyanzi embarrassment, inconvenience and psychological torture for which she is entitled to general damages.

She then awarded the said money in general damages at a 10% interest rate from the date of the ruling till payment is made in full plus costs to the suit.