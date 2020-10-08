

By Benjamin Jumbe

Dr Livingstone Sewanyana’s mandate as the UN Independent Expert on the Promotion of a Democratic and Equitable International Order has been renewed for a period of three years.

The Executive Director of the Foundation for Human Rights Initiative is one of the a few Ugandans serving on the international scene and his niche is to promote democracy, human rights and good governance.

The renewal of Dr Sewanyana’s mandate was supported by 22 countries notable among them being Cuba and German.

To be voted by countries requires one to be a distinguished and credible candidate and highly qualified for the task, which litmus test Sewanyana beat.

In light of the mandate, Dr Sewanyana will continue to assess whether countries are democratic and promote equity in the execution of their duties and whether or not there is improvement at country level.