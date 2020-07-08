

Several city traders including former Makerere University Researcher Dr Stella Nyanzi, have been arrested in Kampala as they attempted to address a news conference about the closure of arcades caused by the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The group led by the Godfrey Katongole, the chairman of the Kampala City Arcaders Association had started addressing journalists when a joint force of the police and LDU rounded them up.

They are demanding that the government clearly states its position on payment of rent arrears to compel all landlords to forego arrears for the last 3 months when they were not working.

They have also threatened to stage a demonstration on Tuesday next week if the government does not respond to their plea for reopening of arcades.

Dr Nyanzi who also claims to own businesses in the arcades and the other arrested traders have been taken to the Central Police Station.