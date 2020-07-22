Makerere University research fellow Dr Stella Nyanzi has resigned from her job to take on a political career.

According to the letter from the university’s acting director human resource Lawrence Ssanyu, the council has accepted her resignation.

Nyanzi who had earlier been suspended from the university was reinstated by the High Court after she won the case of wrongful dismissal that she filed against the university last month.

The outspoken scholar picked nomination forms to contest for the Kampala Woman MP seat FDC ticket, but also sought the blessing of the People Power pressure group led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi.

The electoral commission gave all government employees who want to participate in politics up to end of July to resign from their current jobs.