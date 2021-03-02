By Ritah Kemigisa

Drama ensued this morning at All Saints Church in Nakasero, as relatives of the deceased lawyer Bob Kasango fought for his body and where to bury his remains.

Kasango died of heart failure at Luzira prison on Saturday as he was being transported from Murchison Bay prison to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further treatment.

The widow of Kasango , Nice Kasango together with her relatives wanted to take the body for burial in Gweri Village, Fort portal city, Kabarole District.

However relatives and family of Kasango grabbed the casket and loaded it onto a waiting truck and drove off vowing to take his body for burial in Tororo district where his parents hail from.

At the time of his death Kasango was serving a 16 year jail sentence after he was found guilty of theft of pension funds worth shs 15.4 Billion which was meant for pension and gratuity of more than 6,340 pensioners between 2011 and 2012.