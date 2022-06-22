There was drama in Cabinet on Monday as Internal Affairs Minister Kahinda Otafiire clashed with Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja.

Gen Otafiire, whom Cabinet sources described as “livid” at some point, switched to Kiswahili and questioned Ms Nabbanja’s methods of work.

At this point, sources say, Vice President Jesca Alupo, who chaired the Monday Cabinet meeting in the absence of the President, couldn’t control Gen Otafiire.

How it started