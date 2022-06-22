There was drama in Cabinet on Monday as Internal Affairs Minister Kahinda Otafiire clashed with Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja.
Gen Otafiire, whom Cabinet sources described as “livid” at some point, switched to Kiswahili and questioned Ms Nabbanja’s methods of work.
At this point, sources say, Vice President Jesca Alupo, who chaired the Monday Cabinet meeting in the absence of the President, couldn’t control Gen Otafiire.
How it started
Trouble started after Ms Nabbanja, who was making her submission on Covid-19 vaccination, faulted Health Minister Dr Ruth Aceng for the low Covid-19 vaccines uptake in the country and explained that many people have not been vaccinated because the Health ministry officials are not taking the matter seriously.
